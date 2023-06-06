Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daryl Hunt

School: Elk Grove

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @DarylHunt21

Instagram: dhunt_21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16372955/636e8127a68099079cf34bc0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work and leading by example not just talking

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making the playoffs, playing in a playoff game, and guarding some of the big names in the MSL

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, Devon Witherspoon, and Rashon Wright. They all play physical and very sound with their technique and also can put drip on

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track, basketball