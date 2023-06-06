Meet: 2025 ATH Daryl Hunt
Name: Daryl Hunt
School: Elk Grove
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @DarylHunt21
Instagram: dhunt_21
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16372955/636e8127a68099079cf34bc0
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hard work and leading by example not just talking
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making the playoffs, playing in a playoff game, and guarding some of the big names in the MSL
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen Ramsey, Devon Witherspoon, and Rashon Wright. They all play physical and very sound with their technique and also can put drip on
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track, basketball