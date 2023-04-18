Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Diyonnes King

School: Larkin

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @DK_King7

Instagram: @Thereal_DK400

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Larkin Iron Will

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16604537/636551b0ff02960c08913b20

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Lakeland University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a resilient less player, I’m not the type of player to be down about a mistake or loss or even a injury, I come back 10x harder and make sure I can fix whatever it is I did to the best of my ability. I’m a leader and coachable player and that’s why I am the way I am now, if you can’t be coached, you won’t learn anything and if you can’t learn from not only the coach but also your team then leading isn’t the spot for you, I try to guide not only my teammates but other individuals to do the right thing on and off the field. I’m a passionate player and will be willing to go the extra mile.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

lot of the times are practice by the team just bonding and trying to push one another and not just give the easy route, also when we made the playoffs. When you know you worked hard for something it feels good

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would have to say Ray Lewis because he was a very dominant player and was just a great player to have on your team

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track