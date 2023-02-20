Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jackson Torkelson

School: Prairie Ridge

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @JTorkelson2025

Instagram: jackson_torkelson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Davis speed center and Throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16354708/6333049cf55fd707a8a03051

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a team player looking to put in the work to help out the team anyway I can. I’m an unselfish and versatile player who can play any position needed.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being apart of the historic PR football program and starting as a sophomore for 6 varsity games. Another favorite moment was going down to state and being apart of an amazing team with qb Tyler Vasey

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jerry Rice because I have always loved how he constantly kept working even when he was told he was not the fastest or the strongest and still grounded to become one of the best WR’s in NFL history.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball