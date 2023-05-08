Meet: 2025 ATH Jacob Malek
Name: Jacob Malek
School: Glenbrook South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @jacobmalek132
Instagram: Jacob_Malek8
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Strength Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16154319/635f0e513deaa50aecfc2e22
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Trinity University Football Central Michigan Papago Pumas Juco Lake Forest College
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Willing to be the best where no matter where I'm at.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing Stevenson High School. 4tds, 150+ yards
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Saquan Barkley, he runs hard and is strong both on and off the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling