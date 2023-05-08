Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacob Malek

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @jacobmalek132

Instagram: Jacob_Malek8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Strength Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16154319/635f0e513deaa50aecfc2e22

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Trinity University Football Central Michigan Papago Pumas Juco Lake Forest College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Willing to be the best where no matter where I'm at.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing Stevenson High School. 4tds, 150+ yards

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquan Barkley, he runs hard and is strong both on and off the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling