Meet: 2025 ATH Kaleb Stanford

Name: Kaleb Stanford

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @_KSX22_

Instagram: kbuckkz_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

IMR Athletics/Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16920492/61bca7be0660e90af4dd564f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Missouri State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hardworking, passionate and coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Probably my 7th grade team where we fell short of the super bowl but we had amazing team chemistry and bond on and off the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald , I love the intensity that he brings every time he steps on the field and is not afraid to make an adjustment.