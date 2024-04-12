Meet: 2025 ATH Keoni George
Name: Keoni George
School: Tinley Park
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @K30NI
Instagram: ktg_.3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19563947/6526b61aa0185604f8811d61
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I can play any skill position on offense.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring my first varsity touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deebo Samuel. He has a play style I model my game after being able to play at any position.