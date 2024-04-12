Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Keoni George

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @K30NI

Instagram: ktg_.3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19563947/6526b61aa0185604f8811d61

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can play any skill position on offense.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring my first varsity touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deebo Samuel. He has a play style I model my game after being able to play at any position.