Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Marshawn Durr

School: Chicago Leo

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @DurrMarshawn7

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Heroh is my 7on7 program.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18284182/65342fcc19afac08980cb078

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

.I’m a natural born leader, I would also say I’m very coachable. I would also say that whoever I play for I’m a team player if the team need me to run through a brick wall I’m going to run through the wall until the jobs done.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my career would probably have to be when I got my first varsity INT my sophomore year in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Jalen Ramsey. The reason I say Jalen is because the intensity he plays with on the field, he’s a leader and he is very confident in his game I see a lot of myself in him.