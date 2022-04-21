Meet: 2025 ATH Stephen Carrera

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Stephen Carrera

School: Chicago Taft

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @StephenCarrer6

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun 7on7. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16170552/6131b0d9a0188c0618dfbdf3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have great work ethic , very coachable , and bring a dog mentality to my game .

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when I got moved up to varsity for state playoffs . I only played special teams but to be a freshman on varsity was definitely a goal of mine .

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Darren Sproles because most of the time we are the smallest players on the field but we still put on a show!