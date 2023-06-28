Meet: 2025 ATH Terrence Lee
Name: Terrence Lee
School: Kenwood Academy
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: ATH
Instagram: liltee01
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Boom, and i train with Athletic Konnection
Hudl:
https://youtu.be/dwGZLR2-Xf4
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Grand valley state, toledo
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I bring the athleticism, the energy, the motivation, and the IQ
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My teammates and coaches and winning of course.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick mahomes because he’s a great leader and plays amazing
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No