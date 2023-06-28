Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Terrence Lee

School: Kenwood Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @_liltee01

Instagram: liltee01

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Boom, and i train with Athletic Konnection

Hudl:

https://youtu.be/dwGZLR2-Xf4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Grand valley state, toledo

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring the athleticism, the energy, the motivation, and the IQ

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My teammates and coaches and winning of course.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick mahomes because he’s a great leader and plays amazing

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No