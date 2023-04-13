Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tony DeWald

School: Lisle

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @AntonioDewald

Instagram: @tony2pick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom 18u National 7 on 7 Acceleration @ Naperville yard

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16638397/6344193c23478009dcaf8fc1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes Manny on Twitter. I have a spring practice/ unofficial visit I'm attending at Dayton on 3/20. This year I also was.invited to and attended game day visits @ Eastern Michigan and Augustana (IL).

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

As a teammate I would say I quietly lead by example and always stay positive. As a player I play with confidence and controlled rage.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Last game of our regular season getting the close win to make the playoffs for our coaches last season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Austin Ekeler. Undersized underrated never got a D1 offer out of HS went D2 and stuck with it all the way to the NFL.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track