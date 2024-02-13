Meet: 2025 DB Amani Akins
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Amani Akins
School: Andrew
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @AkinsAmani
Instagram: Amani.Akins
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. I play for Boom 7V7 National team
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15764179/637139ef664c890520dc9167
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a leader On and off the field. I think that I have a quick ability to learn new techniques and Adjust to new things I am also friendly and competitive.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment was when I shut down a really talented Receiver it encouraged me to work harder and Play with confidence.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jamarr Chase I like Jamarr chase because I like the level of competitiveness that he brings to the game and he shows his skill not only by talking but by the stat line