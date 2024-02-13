Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Amani Akins

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @AkinsAmani

Instagram: Amani.Akins

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I play for Boom 7V7 National team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15764179/637139ef664c890520dc9167

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a leader On and off the field. I think that I have a quick ability to learn new techniques and Adjust to new things I am also friendly and competitive.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when I shut down a really talented Receiver it encouraged me to work harder and Play with confidence.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jamarr Chase I like Jamarr chase because I like the level of competitiveness that he brings to the game and he shows his skill not only by talking but by the stat line