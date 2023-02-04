Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brenton Dortch

School: Oak Park River Forest

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @brentondortch_

Instagram: brenton.dortch

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Yes, I’m a doing a lot of speed and agility work with my coach and position based training with my trainer. I am also apart of NLA 7v7 this off-season

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMixoCU9Q0E

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic. I’m always willing to put in extra work even outside of football, anything to keep me active and keep my body in the right state I’m up for it.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

A favorite moment I have is getting some varsity playing time my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

D.K Metcalf. D.K is a talented receiver I love his energy, and his physicality always stands out to me. He’s got a great mindset that nobody can guard him which he can back up.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field