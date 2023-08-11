Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Grant Devries

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @GrantDevries7

Instagram: grantdevries07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Personal training with an Ex-college player

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16434964/635a882832dd9205587cede6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I love watching film and perfecting my game. I’m a coachable player.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My youth team won our 8th grade championship. I had the game winning interception in the conference championship my freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Harison Smith, I love his ability to read and offense and fly to the ball.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play rugby for the South Suburban Cobras