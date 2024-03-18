Meet: 2025 DB Henry Fluecke
Name: Henry Fluecke
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @HenryFluecke
Instagram: henry.fluecke
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Team Goalz
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4498389/655100c564ea2a0c180b3583
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am the fastest on my team and I can bring I high vertical too make plays on the ball
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating our rivals OPRF in my first varsity game that I played in
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Cam Newton he brings excitement to the game and makes big plays