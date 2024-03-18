Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Henry Fluecke

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @HenryFluecke

Instagram: henry.fluecke

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Team Goalz

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4498389/655100c564ea2a0c180b3583

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am the fastest on my team and I can bring I high vertical too make plays on the ball

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rivals OPRF in my first varsity game that I played in

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Cam Newton he brings excitement to the game and makes big plays