Name: Jo Johnston

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @JoeJohnston2025

Instagram: JoeyJohnston_25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. BOOM LWE TRACK and Field LWE Football Pre season

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15759610/65199fcc2aa7fc04c47e8264

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

The ability to overachieve To be a good teammate Practice Hard Everyday(Never miss a day of school)( THE ABILITY TO BE ELITE)

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to play at Illinois State for Football (State Championship)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Boodah Baker-Fast Physical Relentless and to do whatever it takes