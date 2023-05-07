Meet: 2025 DB Julien Bey
Name: Julien Bey
School: Palatine
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @Jujuquincy
Instagram: Julienbeyy
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Win performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18038756/6355af990dcaf80bf09f593c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I can shutdown a side of the field not scared to guard big receivers
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing against guys with P5 offers better Competition to make me better
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen Ramsey because of his confidence
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track