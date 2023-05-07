Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Julien Bey

School: Palatine

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Jujuquincy

Instagram: Julienbeyy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Win performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18038756/6355af990dcaf80bf09f593c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I can shutdown a side of the field not scared to guard big receivers

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing against guys with P5 offers better Competition to make me better

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey because of his confidence

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track