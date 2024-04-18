Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Julien Bey

School: Palatine

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Jujuquincy

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.TNT

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18038756/653d46aa0dc9ee053c395749

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Ready to work everyday Competitor Won’t back down from nobody

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to make memories with my guys.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey humble off the field and a dog on the fiels