Name: Kadin Cureton

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 135 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Cureton_Kadin

Instagram: the_god_of_sprite

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Next level Athletix

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14850053/5fbeace790f03a08201edf96

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Indiana State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m someone who’s played against top competition, isn’t afraid to tackle, gets a lot of pass break ups, is still growing, 225 lbs away from the 1000lb club, has a 4% body fat, also has built up a bank account currently of over 100k total as seen on my twitter.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting 6 picks at the USNFT regional in Joliet in 2021, getting a game winning pass break up against brother rice under the lights freshman year, and sophomore year would be my cut stick and pass deflection against Lockport.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Darius Slay, because he overcame the adversity of being a young black single father. He’s also one of the league’s top DB’s.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, combat sports(wrestling, kickboxing, boxing, bjj, mma)