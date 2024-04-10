Meet: 2025 DB Kindall Williams
Name: Kindall Williams
School: Cahokia
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @KINDALLW_10
Instagram: __ollie__66
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. I should be joining Midwest BOOM
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17736086/653ed4ba64e064097c8e46d8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I will get the job done
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Bonding with my teammates just playing on the field
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis, I love his back story and work ethic