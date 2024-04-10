Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kindall Williams

School: Cahokia

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @KINDALLW_10

Instagram: __ollie__66

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I should be joining Midwest BOOM

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17736086/653ed4ba64e064097c8e46d8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will get the job done

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Bonding with my teammates just playing on the field

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis, I love his back story and work ethic