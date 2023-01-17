Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke Leverett

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 166 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @lukeleverett2

Instagram: @13erraa

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17435120/63883206a018ca0434ea9155

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

leadership, and energy

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

JCA Round 2 of playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jaire Alexander His confidence

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

track and field