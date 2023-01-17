Meet: 2025 DB Luke Leverett
Name: Luke Leverett
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 166 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @lukeleverett2
Instagram: @13erraa
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17435120/63883206a018ca0434ea9155
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
leadership, and energy
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
JCA Round 2 of playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jaire Alexander His confidence
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
track and field