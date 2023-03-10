Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nigel Grisby

School: Oswego East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @NigelGrisby

Instagram: ShowtimeNigel

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Boom Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17008046/63703ab8ab92f20aac895736

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale Illinois Wesleyan Terryville

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Able to operate under pressure Hard Working Determined to be Great

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My teammates and coaches. And me just making great plays.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, because he always prevails when the odds are stacked against him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track.