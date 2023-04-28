Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nico Barkho

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @nico_barkho

Instagram: nicobarkho_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Top Gun for 7 on 7 and acceleration in Naperville for training and working out

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16133243/6354820717636e0fd0735b6d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NCC

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

.I give 110% everytime and i do everything like it’s my last time doing it. i’m always the hardest worker in the room.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

winning conference, playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, he’s a lockdown corner and he talks a lot of trash but can always back it up. he always leaves it all on the field and no one wants it more than him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No