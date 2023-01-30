Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyrese Johnson

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @dakid__tyyy

Instagram: ty15k_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Boom 7v7 Goffology off season training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16531658/6375b0f3d21af40e70b76ab9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Im a secure tackler, ball hawk, great speed

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

freshman year when we had a close game with Lincoln way east and I got the game winning deflection to secure the win

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, he’s a ball hawk on the field and he carry his self with that swagger a db needs to have.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestlng