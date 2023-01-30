Meet: 2025 DB Tyrese Johnson
Name: Tyrese Johnson
School: Marist
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @dakid__tyyy
Instagram: ty15k_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Boom 7v7 Goffology off season training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16531658/6375b0f3d21af40e70b76ab9
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Im a secure tackler, ball hawk, great speed
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
freshman year when we had a close game with Lincoln way east and I got the game winning deflection to secure the win
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen Ramsey, he’s a ball hawk on the field and he carry his self with that swagger a db needs to have.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestlng