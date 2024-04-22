Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tremayne Cheers

School: DeLaSalle

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: DB/WR

Twitter: @Mayno_

Instagram: @mayno.__

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Next Level Athletics

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16688218/653ccdcc0c5e680410855442

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

As a football player I bring high energy, hard work , and consistency.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Far favorite moment so far in my high school career is me scoring my first touchdown as a freshman.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Jalen Ramsey. Jalen Ramsey is my favorite football player because he is a hard worker with a dog mentality. When he is bashed by social media he uses his game to back up his hard work and shut up the media’s opinions.