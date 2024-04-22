Meet: 2025 DB/WR Tremayne Cheers
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Tremayne Cheers
School: DeLaSalle
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: DB/WR
Twitter: @Mayno_
Instagram: @mayno.__
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Next Level Athletics
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16688218/653ccdcc0c5e680410855442
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
As a football player I bring high energy, hard work , and consistency.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Far favorite moment so far in my high school career is me scoring my first touchdown as a freshman.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Jalen Ramsey. Jalen Ramsey is my favorite football player because he is a hard worker with a dog mentality. When he is bashed by social media he uses his game to back up his hard work and shut up the media’s opinions.