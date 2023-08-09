Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Yusuf Saleh

School: Argo

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 158 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @yusufsaleh0

Instagram: yusuff2x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18189831/635309545ef7370e04d7863c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Attitude, Work Ethic , Coachable.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting a PBU in the end zone with 3 minutes left.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey , because of his killer instinct and technique.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track