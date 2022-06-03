Meet: 2025 DE Cameron Brooks

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Cameron Brooks

School: Homewood-Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @cambrooks2025

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Football Academy Win Performance Private Weight Training

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work Ethic and the drive to become better every day

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Training and learning new things, expanding my horizon as a Defensive End

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Aaron Donald. I love how he dominates the game and is innovative at his position.