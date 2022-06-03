Meet: 2025 DE Cameron Brooks
Name: Cameron Brooks
School: Homewood-Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @cambrooks2025
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Football Academy Win Performance Private Weight Training
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work Ethic and the drive to become better every day
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Training and learning new things, expanding my horizon as a Defensive End
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Aaron Donald. I love how he dominates the game and is innovative at his position.