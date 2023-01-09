Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: CJ Ameachi

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: DE/OL

Twitter: @CjAmeachii

Instagram: shestilllovecj

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lftng

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16646833/6355bac5f327a40938c49a5e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Courage, Good Attitude, EXTREMELY Coachable

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Earning my starting spot on Varisty as a sophomore Making playoffs Winning the first play off game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tj Watt, i like his attitude and his never giving up personality.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track