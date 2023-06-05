Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Harris Khan

School: Maine West

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @harris_khan85

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16200620/63fabdb7ff020c0c309866f3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Carrol university, Quincy university, Saginaw valley university

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Good vision, good skill set, work ethic, height, will rise to the occasion

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting a sack in a close game, home opener.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bosa, great pass rusher that uses his size and his skill to his advantage. A player to study and learn from.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

