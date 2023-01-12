Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jace Chamberlain

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Jchambo25

Instagram: 25_jace

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16221474/637d08368cd42211f8ef3a71

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I like bring intensity and constant hard work and do what is asked and get it done

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Growing with my teammates and Working hard

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Reggie White, He was a great player and used great moves and know the game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball