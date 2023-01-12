Meet: 2025 DE Jace Chamberlain
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Jace Chamberlain
School: St. Laurence
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: DE
Instagram: 25_jace
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16221474/637d08368cd42211f8ef3a71
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I like bring intensity and constant hard work and do what is asked and get it done
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Growing with my teammates and Working hard
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Reggie White, He was a great player and used great moves and know the game
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball