Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Burzynski

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @BurzynskiJack

Instagram: jack_burzynski

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Win Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16168355/63c8b8fd0dbff90798ecac6d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard worker and I am easy to coach.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first strip sack

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick bosa. He is very inspiring to me. I love watching him play. I can relate to him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse