Meet: 2025 DE Jack Burzynski
Name: Jack Burzynski
School: Barrington
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @BurzynskiJack
Instagram: jack_burzynski
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Win Performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16168355/63c8b8fd0dbff90798ecac6d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a hard worker and I am easy to coach.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My first strip sack
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Nick bosa. He is very inspiring to me. I love watching him play. I can relate to him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse