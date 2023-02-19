Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacob Bochenczak

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @JBochenczak

Instagram: jackbo.34

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team workouts at school with coach Plantz and pulse performance in New Lenox starting in April after my ACT

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14968048/63d1d95eda5c1d14c40aa03e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Butler, St. Thomas of Minnesota, Indianapolis, Carroll, Denison, St. Ambrose

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Size and speed at the DE position and the ability to hold contain on the edge

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing in the 4a state championship game and all the playoff games of 2022 with my teammates as it created a new era of Providence Catholic football that coach plantz has set a standard for, especially beating JCA round 2 of playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

The bosa brothers, Myles garret, and kahil Mack because they play my position and bring true athleticism and explosiveness to the game which I’m trying to work on

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

