Meet: 2025 DE Jalen White
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Jalen White
School: Homewood Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @jalenwhite67
Instagram: @thejalenwhite_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17737749/634e318ff55fc10444a05b41
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yes Oklahoma Sooners head coach Toledo QB Coach Miami Ohio defensive line coach eastern Michigan recruiter
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working great on a pass rushing defense strong mentality to bring the team
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting moved up to varsity as a sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Myles Garrett I base my game off him I study his pass rushing ability and flexibility to bend the edge so perfect and to also get several sacks in one game
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No