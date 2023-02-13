Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jalen White

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @jalenwhite67

Instagram: @thejalenwhite_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17737749/634e318ff55fc10444a05b41

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes Oklahoma Sooners head coach Toledo QB Coach Miami Ohio defensive line coach eastern Michigan recruiter

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working great on a pass rushing defense strong mentality to bring the team

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting moved up to varsity as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Myles Garrett I base my game off him I study his pass rushing ability and flexibility to bend the edge so perfect and to also get several sacks in one game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No