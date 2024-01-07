Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jayden Rodriguez

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @jaydenrrodrigue

Instagram: @jaydenrrodriguez

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19906157/656f89a4b018ba12804a47cc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My athleticism from playing basketball. Although I’m tall for football, I can still move like smaller guys.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My 2 interceptions in the first quarter while playing defensive end against Maine South. My interception against Deerfield to win the game. Our team win against rival New Trier on homecoming.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

