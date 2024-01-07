Meet: 2025 DE Jayden Rodriguez
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jayden Rodriguez
School: Evanston
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @jaydenrrodrigue
Instagram: @jaydenrrodriguez
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19906157/656f89a4b018ba12804a47cc
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My athleticism from playing basketball. Although I’m tall for football, I can still move like smaller guys.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My 2 interceptions in the first quarter while playing defensive end against Maine South. My interception against Deerfield to win the game. Our team win against rival New Trier on homecoming.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA