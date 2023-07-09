Meet: 2025 DE Juan Marquez
Name: Juan Marquez
School: Grayslake North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @juanpmarqu3z
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16515359/645f06f20c540608b89a7e47
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yale
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
strength and leadership
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
having fun with my team and making me and my teammates better at what we do on the field
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
j.j watt and he just has a unique playstyle
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
track,lacrosse, wrestling