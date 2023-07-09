Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Juan Marquez

School: Grayslake North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @juanpmarqu3z

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16515359/645f06f20c540608b89a7e47

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

strength and leadership

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

having fun with my team and making me and my teammates better at what we do on the field

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

j.j watt and he just has a unique playstyle

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

track,lacrosse, wrestling