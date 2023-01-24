Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joe Zimmer

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: DE/OL

Twitter: @JosephZimmer55

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train in multiple places in the off-season, as well do off-season wrestling, and I will also participate in several showcases

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16476811/6374057eb534a408a8658000

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have played football and wrestled my whole life.. I love to compete, and I hate to loose

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My 8th grade team won a championship. Beat a team with a lot of Catholic league notables. Also, even though I wasn't with them last year my class (2025) has only lost 2 games the last two years, and now that they are coming up, I am super excited for what Andrew is going to do in football the next couple years !!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bosa -- reminds me of me ! .. :)

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I wrestle varsity for Andrew as well