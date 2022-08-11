Meet: 2025 DE/OL Rhett Van Boening

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Rhett Van Boening

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DL/OL

Twitter: @rhettvanboening

Instagram: @rhettvanboening

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

FIST Football

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16399076/6187274f19a6a408c8005841

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, Miami (OH), Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, Coachable, Dependable, Able to take constructive criticism… Good Looking red-head + Eddie Tuerk lookalike.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Suiting up for 7A varsity playoffs as a freshman.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman. Edelman was able to overcome injury obstacle’s, showing perseverance and eventually lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory over the Falcons.