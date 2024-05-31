Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Frank Sanders

School: Lincoln

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE/OLB

Twitter: @Franksanders69

Instagram: Franksanders87

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16217143/65413fc49a90f20524ef1196

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Bloomington performance lab

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, 100% effort, dedication, and loyalty

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the playoffs for the first time in 39 years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jj newton from Illinois because I loved watching him