Meet: 2025 DE/OLB Frank Sanders
Name: Frank Sanders
School: Lincoln
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DE/OLB
Twitter: @Franksanders69
Instagram: Franksanders87
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16217143/65413fc49a90f20524ef1196
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Bloomington performance lab
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, 100% effort, dedication, and loyalty
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to the playoffs for the first time in 39 years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jj newton from Illinois because I loved watching him