Name: Shawn Culich

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @shawnn1331

Instagram: @shawnn1331

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16450263/630a78b5f56a8b08c82597c4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University of St. Thomas, Upper Iowa University, Saginaw Valley State University, and University of Wisconsin have me followed on my profile.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a huge passion for football so I will be willing to do whatever is asked for football.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Meeting all of my coaches and teammates and winning our conference 2 years in a row.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I like JJ Watt because of his work ethic and the things he does on and off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field