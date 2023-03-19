Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Barry Gordon

School: Whitney Young

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: DE/TE/WR

Twitter: @barrylgordon

Instagram: @bg3iii

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I lift and attend speed sessions with my coach at school during the week

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16160661/633a5828a681560ac09c38f3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am willing to play any position I can on the field without a second thought and will always put out my best in perfecting the skills that come with playing that position, whether it be on defense, offense or special teams. I’m ready for any challenge that comes to me, and I’m always looking to improve.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting my first win on varsity and getting my first big plays with all my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields, I’ve loved him since college and was excited to see him blossom in his second year with the Bears. He’s my favorite player because of how devoted he is to become a better player after his first season, and his progress has shown greatly on the field which is something I look up to as a football player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Not yet but i will start to run track during the spring