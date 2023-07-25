Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tommy Ghislandi

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE/TE

Twitter: @ghislandi_tommy

Instagram: tommy_ghislandi

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16109396/638aef117bdd520658694e05

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a extremely hard worker! I go 100 percent in practice and I am very dedicated to the process. I am dedicated to the team and will do anything for my teammates. I have a lot of speed and athleticism for my size and use that to my advantage on the field. My physicality is definitely my strongest trait on the field; that combined with my speed and strength allows me to be a fairly dominant player.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing in the State Championship Game against Lincoln-Way East. I have been apart of 2 State Championship teams now ...lacrosse as a freshman and football as a sophomore. It is an incredible experience to be apart of a winning team!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob Gronkowski. He is my favorite because he is so athletic and agile on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse