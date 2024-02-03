Advertisement
Meet: 2025 DE Tim Mulcahy

Name: Tim Mulcahy

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Tmulcahyjr

Instagram: t.mulcs

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16249657/6537ddbf066ba2016c7eb621

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Started on both sides of the line as a Junior. High-motor player who is responsibility sound.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating St. Francis by a game winning field goal after the power went off at the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Max Crosby because he is a dominant Defensive End, who plays with a chip on his shoulder.

