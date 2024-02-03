Meet: 2025 DE Tim Mulcahy
Name: Tim Mulcahy
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @Tmulcahyjr
Instagram: t.mulcs
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16249657/6537ddbf066ba2016c7eb621
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Started on both sides of the line as a Junior. High-motor player who is responsibility sound.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating St. Francis by a game winning field goal after the power went off at the field.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Max Crosby because he is a dominant Defensive End, who plays with a chip on his shoulder.