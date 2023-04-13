Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Christopher Jenkins

School: Althoff

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @ChristopherJRf1

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18102141/635a67acab924c0530baf4ac

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Southern University, Ursinus College , Monmouth College, clarke university, North Texas football, and etc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I'm coachable , I'm consistent, and I'm productive

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Overcoming an obstacles as a team, coming back from a 7-20 to 30-31 win

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis he's my favorite because he can hit just like me

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and wrestling