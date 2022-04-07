Meet: 2025 DL Henrik Sarrazin
Name: Henrik Sarrazin
School: Plainfield North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: DL
Instagram: Henrikws5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Plainfield Pumas Speed training / track team, Football Weight Iifting\
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky7cZiHL8Dc
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
A fun personality who works hard plays hard
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Final fumble recovery of my season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Reggie White, I love his hump move