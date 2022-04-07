 EdgyTim - Meet: 2025 DL Henrik Sarrazin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-07 10:09:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2025 DL Henrik Sarrazin

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Henrik Sarrazin

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter:

Instagram: Henrikws5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Plainfield Pumas Speed training / track team, Football Weight Iifting\

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky7cZiHL8Dc

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A fun personality who works hard plays hard

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Final fumble recovery of my season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Reggie White, I love his hump move

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}