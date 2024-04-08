Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Johnathon Collier

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: DE/DT

Twitter: @Aimjonny

Instagram: kjohnathon12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18244687/655abfd92ab0e70a00db8779

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Always ready to learn and be great teammate willing to step up when needed

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing with my team and getting to know my coaches

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Myles Garrett he’a very explosive and good has technique