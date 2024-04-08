Meet: 2025 DL Jonathon Collier
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Johnathon Collier
School: Tinley Park
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: DE/DT
Instagram: kjohnathon12
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18244687/655abfd92ab0e70a00db8779
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Always ready to learn and be great teammate willing to step up when needed
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing with my team and getting to know my coaches
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Myles Garrett he’a very explosive and good has technique