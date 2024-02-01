Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jayceon Toney

School: Bolingbrook

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DL/LB

Twitter: @Jayceontoney0

Instagram: J.toney0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. After school lifting and athletickennectons

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17862390/6522f35902b1860948330bcc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very coachable ,high intensity and a positive mindset and leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing under the lights and making a stamp for myself

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah parson’s because he’s not the biggest but will make himself felt