Meet: 2025 DL/LB Jayceon Toney
Name: Jayceon Toney
School: Bolingbrook
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DL/LB
Twitter: @Jayceontoney0
Instagram: J.toney0
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. After school lifting and athletickennectons
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17862390/6522f35902b1860948330bcc
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very coachable ,high intensity and a positive mindset and leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing under the lights and making a stamp for myself
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah parson’s because he’s not the biggest but will make himself felt