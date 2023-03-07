Meet: 2025 DL Mobi Oguike
Name: Mobi Oguike
School: Marmion Academy
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @MobiOguike55
Instagram: mobiogu21
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16403524/637794d5664b0b06709e9bd4
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I'm very coach-able, hardworking, and a good leader
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
I've loved this past season Though we didn't end up where we wanted, I can confidently say I gave it my all.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald is definitely my favorite player. He's a great player and I try to study the way he plays.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Field(shotput)