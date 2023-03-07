Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Mobi Oguike

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @MobiOguike55

Instagram: mobiogu21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16403524/637794d5664b0b06709e9bd4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm very coach-able, hardworking, and a good leader

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I've loved this past season Though we didn't end up where we wanted, I can confidently say I gave it my all.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald is definitely my favorite player. He's a great player and I try to study the way he plays.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field(shotput)