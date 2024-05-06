Meet: 2025 DL Zack Puracchio
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Zack Puracchio
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @ZackPuracchio90
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16423046/658f0329b3c8cf0bd4164b3f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, unresting desire to succeed, grit
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a conference title this last season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Luke Kuechly because I relate to him as he was never the biggest, fastest, or strongest but he still found a way to make plays consistently.