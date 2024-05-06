Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Zack Puracchio

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @ZackPuracchio90

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16423046/658f0329b3c8cf0bd4164b3f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, unresting desire to succeed, grit

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a conference title this last season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly because I relate to him as he was never the biggest, fastest, or strongest but he still found a way to make plays consistently.