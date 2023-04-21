Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Donavan Howard

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @DonavanH15

Instagram: Donoromani

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Starts up Front

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17401536/633b1dcc3dec600f9099c2c6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Univ Of Dayton

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Coachable/Adaptable/high motor

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning 4 state championships in my youth career

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor he had very high motor and always left it all on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field Soph on Vars