Meet: 2025 DT Donavan Howard
Name: Donavan Howard
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @DonavanH15
Instagram: Donoromani
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Starts up Front
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17401536/633b1dcc3dec600f9099c2c6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Univ Of Dayton
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Coachable/Adaptable/high motor
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning 4 state championships in my youth career
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor he had very high motor and always left it all on the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field Soph on Vars