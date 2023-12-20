Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Josiah Scott

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @ohhthatsjoe

Instagram: @ohhthatsjoe

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16504195/6570a22fd21c4603f0e1cd36

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Quick off the ball and aggressive

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the state championship with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald is my favorite play he is fast physical and uses his strength to manipulate defenders to make the play.