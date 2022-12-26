Meet: 2025 DT Tyler Fortis
Name: Tyler Fortis
School: Maine South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @tyler_fortis
Instagram: @tylercfortis
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I train at EFT Football Academy under Michael Buchanan
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/profile/16367511
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Drive, determination and always willing to learn
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Taking 2nd 8A 2021
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
The Watt brothers. Their drive and work ethic are 2nd to none
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling