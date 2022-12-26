Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyler Fortis

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @tyler_fortis

Instagram: @tylercfortis

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train at EFT Football Academy under Michael Buchanan

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/16367511

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Drive, determination and always willing to learn

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Taking 2nd 8A 2021

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

The Watt brothers. Their drive and work ethic are 2nd to none

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling



